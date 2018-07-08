Florida Keys deputies say Homestead teenager posed as a police officer

KEY LARGO, Fla. - A 19-year-old Homestead man was arrested Saturday after deputies said he posed as a police officer while driving in the Florida Keys.

Sandro Sierra Gil faces charges of unlawful use of blue lights and fraud.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, said Sierra Gil turned on a blue light while driving on the Overseas Highway in Key Largo. Linhardt said Sierra Gil used the light to signal he was a law enforcement officer after a traffic dispute.

A deputy later pulled Sierra Gil's Toyota over and Gil admitted that he was not a law enforcement officer, Linhardt said. Sierra Gil told the deputy he saw a small SUV tailgating two motorcycles and decided to intervene, Linhardt said.

Sierra Gil told the deputy that he "just wanted to talk to them" and "didn't want problems with police."

