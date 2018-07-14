Florida Keys deputies searching for stolen yacht

TAVERNIER, Fla. - Monroe County sheriff's deputies are searching for a 52-foot yacht that was stolen off the coast of Tavernier, authorities said

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said the cream-colored vessel was taken between noon Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. The Jefferson motor yacht was last seen anchored in the Atlantic Ocean near Tavernier.

Anyone with information about the yacht is asked to contact Lt. Nancy Alvarez at 305-853-3211 or Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.