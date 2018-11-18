Florida Keys man accused of stalking woman, groping teen girl

MARATHON, Fla. - Already facing charges for a stalking a woman, a Marathon man has also been accused of grabbing and kissing a teenage girl, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

Julio Melendez Chavez, 54, faces several charges, including battery, stalking and interfering with the custody of a minor.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said a woman reported that a man, later identified as Chavez, followed her as she walked home from a Home Depot store on Monday. Chavez used his horn several times and offered her a ride, but the woman ignored him and hurried away, Linhardt said. The next day, the woman spotted the man driving the truck again. He again used his horn and offered her a ride, Linhardt said.

The woman wrote down the truck's license plate number and contacted authorities.

Meanwhile on Friday, a 16-year-old girl told her school resource officer at Marathon High School about an encounter with Chavez the night before. The girl said Chavez approached her and her friends during a soccer game at Marathon Community Park.

Chavez talked about inappropriate things, including having sex with children, the girl told authorities. When the girl went to leave, Chavez grabbed her by the arm, Linhardt said. Afraid and to mollify him, the girl said she took Chavez's phone number, Linhardt said.

Chavez then hugged the girl, touched her behind and kissed her on the neck, Linhardt said. Before Chavez left, he offered to give the girl a ride home in his truck, but the girl refused, Linhardt said.

Using Chavez's license plate number, deputies located him and arrested him on Friday. Using the phone number provided to the teenage girl, deputies connected the second incident to Chavez.

