Florida Keys man arrested after dragging ex-girlfriend with car, deputies say

SUMMERLAND KEY, Fla. - A Florida Keys man was arrested early Sunday after he took his ex-girlfriend's keys, got into her car and dragged her along a gravel road as she held onto the passenger-side door, deputies said.

Jerome Fenner, 40, of Summerland Key, faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.

The woman told Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies that she was watching a movie with her ex-boyfriend when he hit her in the head, took her keys and got into the driver's seat. She went after Fenner and opened the passenger side door as he started to drive away.

Sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said the woman held onto the door as Fenner dragged her along the gravel road. She eventually let go.

Lindhardt said Fenner turned the car around and drove toward the woman, but she moved out of the way and called 911.

The woman suffered road rash to the palms of both hands, her elbows and her knees. She was treated at the scene but declined to go to a hospital.

A deputy on patrol later spotted the car near U.S. Highway 1 and Middle Torch Road. Lindhardt said the deputy found empty beer cans and an empty bottle of vodka in the car.

Fenner failed a roadside sobriety test and was arrested.

