Florida Keys man assaults pregnant woman, 2-year-old child, deputies say

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. - A 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday after deputies say he assaulted a pregnant woman and a 2-year-old child.

Maycol Sanchez faces charges of aggravated battery and child abuse.

Adam Lindhart, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, said Sanchez and the woman got into an argument around 7 p.m. while bathing the child at a home along Ninth Avenue in Stock Island. The argument escalated and another family member became involved, Lindhart said. That family member suffered cuts to his arm after a window was broken.

Lindhart said Sanchez punched the woman in the back and later pushed the child to the floor.

Paramedics took the woman and the child to a local hospital for treatment. The child suffered a head injury and a possible concussion, Lindhart said. Deputies described the woman's injuries as not life-threatening.

