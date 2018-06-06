Florida Keys man found with hundreds of prescription pills in car

Deputies say Pedro Torres Perez was found with more than 600 pills in his car.

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. - A 71-year-old Big Pine Key man was arrested early Wednesday after Florida Keys deputies said they found hundreds of prescription pills in his car.

Pedro Torres Perez faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies said they were called to assist a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioner officer who was checking on a disabled vehicle.

Deputies said the driver, identified as Torres Perez, was found with more than 600 pills in the car. They said there were several pill bottles in the back seat.

One of the bottles containing a generic form of Xanax had the label removed, while another had portions of unidentifiable, separate tablets, deputies said.

Torres Perez said the pills were his. He was taken to jail.

