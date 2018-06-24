Drunk Florida Keys man caught spearfishing in swimming area, deputies say

MARATHON, Fla. - A 38-year-old man was arrested Friday off Marathon's Sombrero Beach, accused of spearfishing while children were swimming nearby, deputies said.

Ronald Barton, of Marathon, faces a number of charges, including illegal spearfishing and drug possession.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said deputies were called to the beach around 4 p.m. after people reported a drunk man tried to sell them marijuana.

When a deputy on a personal watercraft found Barton he seemed intoxicated and dropped his speargun in the water, Linhardt said.

Deputies said Barton admitted to spearfishing in the swimming area.

