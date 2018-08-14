Florida Keys students, educators excited for 'quieter' school year

TAVERNIER, Fla. - School spirit was alive and well Tuesday at Coral Shores High School in Tavernier, where faculty members are preparing to serve up a new start after the tumultuous 2017-2018 school year.

"The hurricane definitely threw us off last year, but I think this year will be great and (I'm) excited for a fresh start," Senior Class President Tara Amador said.

"We're back to business as usual after the initial storm," Principal Blake Fry said. "One of our initiatives was to get kids back in school as quickly as possible and resume normal states of mind, and we did a phenomenal job last year."

Fry said there are still lingering reminders of Hurricane Irma, such as missing trees, but the school itself fared well.

"We had some roof damage but, credit to maintenance, they got us back to normal," he said.

Marine science teacher Beth Rosenow told Local 10 News that some teachers are still not back in their homes and students are also still feeling the effects of the storm.

Rosenow was one of dozens of teachers at the staff meeting Tuesday.

Besides discussing first-day logistics, there was also talk about how to help a fellow teacher who is still in need of housing.

"We always help each other here, so once you're part of it, we'll help you get furniture or whatever you need," English teacher Rebekah Susa said.

Amador said she has some hopes for this new school year.

"A quieter year, no hurricanes. (I'm) keeping my fingers crossed," she said.



