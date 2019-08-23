Police: Florida man arrested on suspicion of DUI after speeding through school zone

UPPER SUGARLOAF KEY, Fla. - Police in the Florida Keys arrested a man on suspicion of drunken driving after he was stopped for speeding in a school zone.

Authorities say 55-year-old Robert Johnston's blood alcohol level measured at 0.156, nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08.

According to police, deputies pulled over Johnston for going 34 mph in a school zone where the speed limit is 15 mph.

Upon approaching Johnston's vehicle, police said there was a strong smell of alcohol.

Police said they found one open bottle of beer and three unopened bottles in a cooler, as well as a 12-pack behind the passenger seat. Additionally, deputies said another cooler in the bed of Johnston's pickup truck had eight more beers on ice.

When speaking to deputies, Johnston had slow speech, and his eyes were watery and bloodshot, police said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office charged Johnston with driving under the influence for the third time in 10 years and DUI with blood alcohol content higher than 0.15.

Police said he was also cited for speeding in the school zone.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.