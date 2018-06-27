Florida man arrested for putting video camera in stall of men's bathroom, deputies say

BIG PINE KEY, FLA. - Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies said a 32-year-old Big Pine Key man was arrested Wednesday for placing a video camera in a men's bathroom stall.

Ray Gallegos was arrested on a video voyeurism charge.

A search warrant raid was executed Wednesday at Gallegos' residence in the 30000 block of Overseas Highway on Big Pine Key by the Sheriff's Office's Major Crimes Unit and federal agents with the Department of Homeland Security.

Videos of men using what looked to be a public restroom were found, authorities said.

According to deputies, Gallegos admitted to installing the camera in the bathroom of a Walgreens Pharmacy at 30351 Overseas Highway, where he is employed as the liquor store clerk.

He said he installed the cameras for the sole reason of getting aroused and never distributed the videos to anyone, authorities said.

