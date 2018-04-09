Former aide to Gov. Rick Scott killed in Islamorada boat crash

ISLAMORADA, Fla. - A former aide to Gov. Rick Scott was killed Sunday in a boat crash in the Florida Keys, authorities said.

"Jereima 'Jeri' Bustamante was known by many in the FWC from her time as Governor Rick Scott's press secretary, and this loss is felt by all of those who knew her and our hearts go out to her family and friends during this tragic time," Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Rob Klepper said in an email.

According to Klepper, an 18-foot-4-inch 2014 Maverick center-console with Bustamante, 33, and three others aboard struck mangrove trees while cruising down a narrow channel in Islamorada just after 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

Klepper said good Samaritans on another boat picked up the victims.

Bustamante was taken to Whale Harbor Marina, where she was treated by Islamorada Fire Rescue, but she did not survive her injuries.

Klepper said the operator of the vessel, Eddy Briel, 38, and the other two passengers, Geydis Briel, 32, and Anthony Bustamante, 37, all of Miami, were taken to Mariner's Hospital in Tavernier to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Klepper said the crash remains under investigation and no further details will be released at this time.



