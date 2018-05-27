Homeless man throws himself on passing car during bizarre encounter with deputies

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. - A homeless man was arrested Saturday after authorities said he became combative with Monroe County sheriff's deputies and threw himself onto a passing car.

Timothy Allen Smith, 47, faces a number of charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said deputies were called to the 5000 block of MacDonald Avenue on Stock Island around 1:30 p.m. after a report of a suspicious person.

Deputies found Smith holding a cardboard sign and yelling at passing drivers, Linhardt said. Deputies attempted to give Smith warning about panhandling when Smith walked away from deputies and became combative, Linhardt said.

When deputies attempted to detain Smith, he ran down Third Street and at one point threw himself onto a passing car, Linhardt said.

One of the deputies suffered minor injuries during the incident, Linhardt said. Smith was treated at Keys Medical Center and later taken to the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island.

