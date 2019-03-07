Homeless man urinates in preschool parking lot, deputies say

Evaristo Rosa is accused of urinating in the parking lot of Kreative Kids Christian Academy in Marathon.

MARATHON, Fla. - A 75-year-old homeless man was arrested Wednesday morning after he urinated in the parking lot of a Christian preschool in the Florida Keys while standing in the pastor's parking spot, deputies said.

Evaristo Rosa faces charges of disorderly conduct and providing fraudulent identification to law enforcement officers.

A Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputy was called to Kreative Kids Christian Academy in Marathon, where the father of a student and the preschool director said they saw a man urinating in the parking lot while facing the front of a classroom.

When the father confronted the man, he said, "Who cares?" The preschool director also confronted the man, who said, "I pee."

The father showed the deputy the puddle of urine in the parking space.

As the man, later identified as Rosa, was being arrested, he claimed his name was "Stumble Hall" and refused to provide his date of birth, deputies said.

Rosa was taken to jail, where he was identified.

