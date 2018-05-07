Intoxicated man stabs victim in thigh in Marathon, authorities say

MARATHON, Fla. - An intoxicated man stabbed another man in the thigh Sunday inside a home in Marathon, authorities said.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in an email Monday that the victim was stabbed in the right thigh with a filet knife after drinking beer with friends at an apartment on Louisa Street.

Linhardt said the victim went inside the apartment to get another beer and to use the restroom when the suspect, Guillermo Herrada Olivia, 46, followed him inside and stabbed him.

The victim told deputies the men hadn't argued that day, and that Olivia stabbed him for no reason.

The victim was taken to Fisherman's Hospital shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, where he received several stitches.

Linhardt said Olivia turned himself in to authorities later that day and appeared to be intoxicated.

Authorities said Olivia claimed the incident was over previous disagreements.

Olivia was arrested on an aggravated battery charge.

