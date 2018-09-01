Islamorada man leads deputies on brief chase, deputies say

Paul Pecor, 40, told deputies he just wanted to go home, authorities said.

ISLAMORADA, Fla. - An Islamorada man was arrested early Saturday after he led deputies on a brief chase along the Overseas Highway in the Florida Keys, authorities said.

Paul Pecor, 40, faces charges of driving with a suspended license and fleeing and eluding police.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop just before 12:30 a.m. near Tavernier Towne Plaza. Pecor was driving a red pickup truck with a damaged license plate that couldn't be read by the deputy, Linhardt said.

Pecor sped off as the deputy tried to make the stop, Linhardt said. Pecor reached a speed of about 60 mph and failed to pull over despite many places to do so safely, Linhardt said.

Pecor eventually turned onto Thompsonville Road and drove to his home, Linhardt said. The deputy quickly followed and arrested Pecor in his driveway at gunpoint, Linhardt said

Pecor told the deputy that he knew his license was suspended and just wanted to go home, Linhardt said

