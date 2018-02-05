Islamorada man scammed out of $11,200 by fake internet provider

ISLAMORADA, Fla. - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a popular card scam that recently left an Islamorada man out of $11,200.

The victim notified authorities Sunday that he was scammed out of the money Friday by someone claiming to be a representative of his internet provider.

The caller told the man that because he was such a good customer, he would be receiving an $800 refund that would be deposited directly into his savings account.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Becky Herrin said the caller then told the victim that there was a problem and the internet provider made a mistake by depositing $8,000 into his account.

The caller then directed the man to purchase $7,200 in Best Buy gift cards, Herrin said.

Authorities said the victim purchased $4,000 in gift cards from a Best Buy store in Florida City and was told to purchase the remaining gift cards the next day.

But authorities said the victim ended up purchasing another $4,000 in gift cards at a Best Buy store in Pinecrest the next day after the caller told him there was a computer problem with his earlier purchase.

The victim also returned to the Florida City store to purchase an additional $3,200 in gift cards, Herrin said.

Once the man realized he had been scammed, it was too late to cancel the transactions.

Detectives warn the public that legitimate businesses do not collect funds through gift cards, Green Dot prepaid debit cards, Western Union transfers or any similar transaction.

If called by a potential scammer, people are urged to hang up and notify law enforcement officials.

Herrin said the technique by criminals is a popular scam throughout the Florida Keys.

Anyone with information about the scammer is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-346-TIPS.



