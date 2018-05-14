Islamorada woman accused of offering oral sex to 12-year-old girl

ISLAMORADA, Fla. - An Islamorada woman was arrested Sunday for offering oral sex to a 12-year-old girl, authorities said.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said the girl's father left her and another child with the suspect, Sara Jane Kane, 32, as he went to the grocery store.

Linhardt said Kane was staying at the home and was described to authorities as a "family friend."

According to detectives, the girl told her father and deputies that Kane tried to pull down her pants and asked to perform oral sex on her.

Kane denied the allegations, Linhardt said.

She was booked into jail on a charge of sexual abuse of a minor.

