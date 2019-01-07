Key Largo couple arrested after racking up $10,000+ of unpaid hotel bill

Lee Roe, 36, and Ashley Roe, 34, were arrested after racking up a hotel bill of more than $10,000, deputies say.

KEY LARGO, Fla. - A Key Largo couple was arrested Saturday after they racked up a hotel bill of more than $10,000 during five occasions without paying, deputies said.

Lee Roe, 36, and Ashley Roe, 34, face charges of grand theft of at least $10,000 but less than $20,000.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said the couple stayed at the Hampton Inn in Key Largo five times between October and December for a total cost of $10,155.09.

The hotel manager told deputies the Roes were members of the Hampton Inn rewards program and therefore didn't have to provide credit card information when they checked in, instead only having to show photo identification.

Eventually, the manager received word from the credit card company that it wouldn't be paying for the charges the Roes incurred, saying the card had been reported stolen.

Linhardt said the manager contacted Ashley Roe on Facebook Messenger, informing her that the card had been reported stolen, but deputies were notified after she blocked the manager on Facebook.

Warrants for the couple's arrests were obtained, and they were taken into custody at a home near mile marker 100.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.