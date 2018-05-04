Key Largo man arrested more than a week after hit-and-run crash, authorities say

KEY LARGO, Fla. - A Key Largo man was arrested Thursday night, more than a week after he fled the scene of a crash on U.S. 1, authorities said.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said Ilias Agelis, 27, was arrested after being spotted by a deputy driving erratically near mile marker 100 on the same stretch of U.S. 1.

Authorities said Agelis' 2012 Honda CRV was swerving and speeding down the highway, nearly hitting a vehicle that was attempting to park.

Linhardt said Agelis was arrested due to a warrant for fleeing and eluding and leaving the scene of a crash from the April 22 incident.

"In that incident, Agelis failed to stop for deputies after he was speeding near the same stretch of U.S. 1. A chase ensued and ultimately (Agelis) crashed a black Mazda truck into some trees near Ocean Bay Drive and East Drive," Linhardt said.

Authorities said Agelis jumped out of the truck and ran away.

Authorities said he had three previous DUIs and that his license had been revoked in January. He has also had multiple driving without a valid license convictions, Linhardt said.

