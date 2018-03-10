Key Largo teenager arrested after seriously injuring man in fight

TAVERNIER, Fla. - A Key Largo man was arrested Friday accused of a brutal assault outside a drug store in Tavernier, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

Camren Lee Carter, 18, faces a charge of aggravated battery causing bodily injury.

Deputies said Carter got into a fight over a girl with a 19-year-old man on Feb. 8 outside a CVS Pharmacy in the 91400 block of Overseas Highway. Deputies said the men punched each other and Carter choked the victim and threw him on to the pavement, causing a severe head injury.

Deputies said several people witnessed the fight.

The victim went home after the fight, complaining of flu-like symptoms, but he was admitted to Mariner Hospital a few days later. Doctors said his brain was bleeding.

Deputies said they were unable to speak with the victim for several weeks because of the extent of his injuries. When the victim recovered enough to speak, he pressed charges against Carter, deputies said.

Carter is currently being held at the Monroe County Detention Center on Plantation Key on $75,000 bond.

