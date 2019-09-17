Key Largo woman accused of stealing nearly $27,000 from former employer

KEY LARGO, Fla. - A Key Largo woman was arrested Monday for stealing nearly $27,000 from her former employer, authorities announced Tuesday.

Shonna Lynn Sampedro, 42, faces 75 counts of fraud on suspicion of passing a false bill/bank note/check, three counts of grand theft and one count of larceny.

According to Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, a deputy was called Sept. 7 to a construction company in the 102000 block of the Overseas Highway in Key Largo regarding a fraud complaint.

Linhardt said the owners told the deputy they noticed some irregular charges and suspicious transactions made by their bookkeeper, Sampedro, and claimed she used company money to pay personal utility bills.

Sampedro was fired by the owners as they continued to go over their finances, Linhardt said.

According to Linhardt, Detective Ben Elmore was assigned to the case and discovered a total of three company debit transactions and 75 company checks were cashed by Sampedro for a total of $26,945.

Linhardt said Sampedro admitted to detectives that "she was not an authorized signer on the business account, but the business owners left pre-signed checks for petty cash as needed."

He said Sampedro confessed to cashing those checks at a bank where the company did not do business.

Warrants were filed for Sampedro's arrest, and she was booked into jail Monday afternoon.

