Key West bar bouncer arrested after knocking unruly patron to ground, police say

KEY WEST, Fla. - Police said a bar bouncer in Key West knocked an unruly patron to the ground, where he struck his head and suffered a brain bleed.

The Miami Herald reported that Nathan Daniel Rogers, 31, was arrested on a felony battery charge following the incident at Rick's Bar on Sunday.

The victim, Brett Lamar Howard Jr., was airlifted to a hospital in Miami.

The police report and surveillance video show that Rogers was escorting Howard and another man off the property when Howard turned and hit Rogers in the face. Howard started to run but Rogers punched him in the face. Howard struck his head on the sidewalk and didn't regain consciousness.

Rogers has bonded out of jail. An attorney wasn't listed in jail records.



