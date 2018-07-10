Key West man accused of attacking detention deputies with shank

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. - A Key West Man who is serving time in the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island attacked detention deputies Monday with a handmade weapon, authorities said.

Darius Rotham Williams, 22, now faces additional charges of aggravated assault, battery and resisting an officer with violence.

According to Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, Williams has been in the Stock Island jail since May, when he was arrested by Key West police on multiple charges that included battery, resisting arrest and failure to obey lawful orders, among others.

Linhardt said Williams, who had placed a mattress against the door to block deputies' view, banged on his jail door and falsely claimed that he had a medical emergency.

According to Linhardt, a deputy opened the door and Williams kicked the door.

Williams, who had a brown towel wrapped on his wrist, then tried to punch another deputy and strike him in the face numerous times with a sharp object, authorities said.

Both deputies took Williams to the ground as Williams continued to fight, Linhardt said.

Authorities said two other deputies provided assistance and Williams was handcuffed and placed in a restraint chair.

The first two deputies who were attacked suffered minor injuries to their hands from the handmade weapon, which was later discovered to be a sharpened plastic utensil commonly referred to as a shank, Linhardt said.

Williams remains in the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island without bond.



