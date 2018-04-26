Key West man found guilty of trying to kill Florida Keys deputy

PLANTATION KEY, Fla. - A jury found a Key West man guilty on charges that he tried to kill a Monroe County sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop in 2015, authorities said Thursday.

Deputy Josh Gordon was shot Oct. 24, 2015 as he tried to apprehend Timothy Thomas, who was wanted for questioning by Key West police on suspicion of armed robbery.

The bullet lodged in Gordon's bulletproof vest, likely saving his life. Gordon was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

Thomas fled after the shooting but was found a day later in Key West, where he was hiding out in a house on Von Phister Street. He eventually surrendered after a standoff with police.

Thomas was wanted in Martin County for reckless driving and driving with a suspended license. He was also wanted in Orange County for a probation violation charge.

Thomas could face life in prison. His sentencing is set for May 24.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.