Key West woman accused of leading police on chase while 3 kids were in SUV

Shauna Coulson, 45, of Key West, is accused of leading authorities on a chase on U.S. 1 while she had three children inside her SUV.

MARATHON, Fla. - A Key West woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after she fled from Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies and other law enforcement officers as they tried to pull over her SUV, authorities said.

According to Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, Shauna Coleen Coulson, 45, was driving the SUV recklessly while she had her three daughters inside.

According to authorities, multiple drivers called 911 beginning at 12:15 p.m. to report a silver Kia SUV being driven recklessly while heading north on U.S. 1 in Marathon.

Deputies said the SUV was driving into oncoming traffic and had its flashing yellow lights on.

According to Linhardt, drivers reported that a bag was also thrown from the SUV.

Linhardt said Key Colony Beach Officer Jefferson Rodriguez tried to pull over the vehicle at mile marker 54, but Coulson refused to pull over.

Authorities said she continued driving into oncoming traffic while reaching speeds of 75 mph, and more items were thrown from the SUV.

Deputies and officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission continued following the SUV until it was forced to stop after its tires were spiked on U.S. 1 at mile marker 62.5.

Linhardt said Coulson was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding authorities and three counts of child abuse.

The three children -- ages 7, 11 and 12 -- were not injured and were turned over to the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families, Linhardt said.

According to an arrest report, Coulson had thick, white saliva at the edges of her mouth. Deputies said the eldest child told authorities that her mother was foaming at the mouth because she has low blood sugar. Authorities said she also said her mother asked her and her sisters to hand her stuff to throw out the window of the SUV during the chase.

According to the report, the girl said she feared for her and her sisters' lives. She also said her mother had previously stopped for water at Mote Marine and began to yell at her and her sisters to not trust anyone.

According to Linhardt, a dog and cat were also inside the SUV and were handed over to the Florida Keys Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The animals did not appear to be injured, authorities said.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.