Keys man accused of attacking girlfriend threatens to 'make a necklace' out of deputy's ears

John Linley is accused of attacking his girlfriend and threatening to kill a Florida Keys deputy.

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. - A Florida Keys man accused of injuring his girlfriend during a domestic dispute also threatened to kill a deputy and make a necklace out of his ears, deputies said.

John Linley, 23, of Big Pine Key, was arrested Sunday on two counts of battery, assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said deputies were called to a home on Delgado Lane early Sunday after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance. When deputies arrived, they found Linley and a woman sitting on the steps.

Deputies said the woman was naked and bleeding from her head and face. Deputies said Linley continually raised his voice and attempted to speak over her, refusing orders to be quiet.

As deputies tried to restrain Linley, he pulled away and continued screaming at the woman, Linhardt said. Once he was handcuffed, Linley dragged both deputies to the ground before they could put him in the back of a patrol car, where he started kicking the interior and banging his head against it, Linhardt said.

Neighbors said they heard a loud commotion and then saw the naked, bleeding woman in the street.

Deputies searched the house, finding blood smears on the walls and blood pooled on the floor.

The woman said Linley "smashed" her head and face. She was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center for treatment.

On the way to jail, Linley threatened one of the deputy's wife and daughter and told him he was going to cut off the deputy's ears and "make a necklace," Linhardt said.

Linley also made repeated death threats, Linhardt said.

