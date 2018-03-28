Keys man accused of stealing more than $7,000 from grandmother's bank account

Zachary Sims is accused of stealing more than $7,000 from his 74-year-old grandmother's bank account.

MARATHON, Fla. - A Marathon man was arrested Tuesday after he stole more than $7,000 from his grandmother's bank account over the course of several months, a Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman said.

Zachary Sims, 27, faces 22 counts of grand theft, 16 counts of larceny and six counts of theft.

Sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said the 74-year-old woman noticed last month that someone had depleted money from her bank account.

An investigation uncovered that 22 transactions had been made in Sims' name between Sept. 21 and Feb. 5 for a total of $7,201.51.

Sims is being held without bond at the Monroe County Detention Center.

