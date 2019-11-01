Keys man accused of threatening couple with tire iron or pipe

Bruce Coles, 53, is accused of threatening a couple with a tire iron or pipe.

DUCK KEY, Fla. - A Florida Keys man was arrested Thursday after he threatened a couple with a tire iron or pipe, deputies said.

Bruce Coles, 53, of Duck Key, faces a charge of aggravated assault.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said a couple in their 60s were standing on the Truman Bridge on Oct. 20 when Coles sped close by them on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

After the man threw his hands up in the air, Coles returned and got off the motorcycle, holding a tire iron or pipe, Linhardt said.

Coles began swinging it at the couple, who fled before calling 911.

Linhardt said security camera video of the incident corroborated the couple's version of events.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.