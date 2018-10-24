Keys man breaks into relative's home in search of guns, deputies say

KEY WEST, Fla. - A Stock Island man broke into a family member's home Wednesday and attempted to pry open a gun safe, but he was thwarted by an alert neighbor, deputies said.

Zackary Allan Evans, 19, faces charges of burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia and damaging property.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said a neighbor reported seeing a suspicious person enter a house in the 6800 block of Maloney Avenue around 9:30 p.m. When a deputy arrived, he found Evans inside the home holding a crowbar and a hammer, Linhardt said.

Evans told the deputy that it was a relative's house, and he was retrieving some of his belongings. However, the deputy contacted the family member who said Evans did not have permission to be there.

Inside, the deputy said Evans had attempted to pry open a standing gun safe with the crowbar, but he was not successful. The family member returned to the house and found his bedroom in disarray and his .38-caliber revolver and boxes ammunition had been moved onto his bed, Linhardt said.

Outside, Evans had also forced his way into a locked shed, Linhardt said.

The deputy found a marijuana water pipe in the house. Linhardt said Evan later admitted to deputies that he owned the pipe and carried out the break in.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.