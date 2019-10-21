Keys man faces murder charge in Stock Island stabbing

Manuel Garcia-Avila is accused of fatally stabbing another man in the Florida Keys.

KEY WEST, Fla. - A 79-year-old Stock Island man was arrested Saturday in the stabbing death of a 68-year-old man.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies said Manuel Garcia-Avila faces charges of murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The release of the victim's name is pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities found the victim sitting on a chair outside and bleeding heavily. A kitchen knife was found with blood on a table nearby.

The victim was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

According to a witness, Garcia-Avila lives on the property where the victim was fatally stabbed.

A witness said he saw the victim earlier in the day and invited him back to the property, where they began to drink beer and talk. The witness stated Garcia-Avila woke up and was angry that the victim was on his property.

Garcia-Avila grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim, deputies said.

Detectives interviewed Garcia-Avila, who stated he knew the victim, and they were friends from the past. He also stated this wasn't the first time he stabbed the victim.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.