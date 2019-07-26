Keys woman stabs boyfriend after denying him sex, deputies say

Vanessa Nicholson, 33, of Marathon, was arrested after her boyfriend told deputies she stabbed him after she denied him sex.

MARATHON, Fla. - A Florida Keys woman was arrested Thursday morning after biting and stabbing her boyfriend during an argument after she refused to have sex with him, deputies said.

Vanessa Nicholson, 33, of Marathon, faces a felony charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Fishermen's Hospital about 6:45 a.m. after a man showed up with a stab wound to his shoulder and bite marks on his armpit.

The victim, later identified as Michael Lozano Flores, told deputies he suffers from insomnia and couldn't sleep, so he asked Nicholson to have sex with him. He told deputies that sex helps him sleep.

"Vanessa became upset when he asked for sex and told him all he cared about was sex," an arrest report said.

When Lozano Flores decided to leave, Nicholson became angry and started hitting him, the report said.

Lozano Flores said she later charged at him with a 12-inch kitchen knife, stabbing him in the shoulder.

When deputies questioned Nicholson about the lovers' quarrel, she told them she denied him sex because she was on her menstrual cycle and wasn't feeling well.

Nicholson claimed Lozano Flores punched her several times, so she stabbed and bit him in self-defense.

Deputies said Nicholson changed her story several times. Because of inconsistencies with her statement and the severity of her boyfriend's injuries, Nicholson was arrested and taken to jail.

