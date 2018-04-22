Large brush fire causes thousands to lose power in Florida Keys

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. - A large brush fire in Big Pine Key has destroyed at least two homes and caused about 2,000 customers to lose power, officials said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the fire is affecting an area near Wilder Road, Lyttons Way and 19th Street. Deputies said no one has been hurt, but advised people to avoid the area.

Keys Energy Services said firefighters asked the company to cut power to the customers just after 3 p.m. to help contain in the fire. The company said it would restore power once firefighters give the all clear, but they could not say when that would be.

Maria Tinkler, who lives on Big Pine Key, posted a video to FaceBook, showing huge clouds of smoke on the island.

"Everybody is kind of freaking out. We've lost power and all the transformers are blowing up because of the fire," Tinkler said.

This is developing story. It will be updated.

