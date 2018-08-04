Late night trip to Florida Keys hotel leads to drug bust, deputies say

ISLAMORADA, Fla. - Deputies found about 10 grams of heroin inside a man's car early Saturday after he was found lingering outside of an Islamorada hotel, authorities said.

Rory Robles, 39, of Key West, faces charges of drug trafficking.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, said a deputy noticed that Robles' car was stopped at the security gate of the Cheeca Lodge and Spa. Robles said he was visiting a friend, but the security staff said none of the names he provided belonged to their guests. Robles car smelled strongly of marijuana, which prompted the deputy search the car, Linhardt said.

Inside, officers found a Ziploc bag full of 10.1 grams of heroin, deputies said. Another bag containing a similar substance was also found.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.