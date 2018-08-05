Man accused of catching lobsters out of season in Florida Keys

Deputies said Dennys Llopiz use a speargun to catch lobster out of a season.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - A Miami man was arrested Saturday after he used to a speargun to poach lobsters in the Florida Keys, authorities said.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said a deputy found Dennys Llopiz, 27, spearfishing near the Long Key Bridge.

A search of his coolers found nine out-of-season lobsters, seven undersized lobsters and eight speared lobsters, Linhardt said. He was also cited for spearfishing within 300 feet of a bridge, Linhardt said.

Lobster season starts Monday and ends March 31. However, it's illegal to shoot lobsters with a speargun even in season, Linhardt said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.