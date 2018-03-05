Man accused of fighting on beach, threatening to attack deputies

MARATHON, Fla. - A homeless man was arrested Sunday afternoon after fighting at Sombrero Beach in Marathon and threatening to attack Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies, authorities said.

Daniel Ray Dude, 34, faces charges of disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest, trespassing and threatening law enforcement officers.

According to Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, a deputy responded to the beach at 1:47 p.m., where witnesses told him Dude was fighting another man.

Witnesses said Dude was drunk and acting belligerent with other beachgoers.

Linhardt said the deputy told Dude he was trespassing on the beach, but Dude refused to listen, yelled and used foul language toward the deputy.

Linhardt said Dude also threatened to kick the deputy and other deputies who had responded to the beach.

"While waiting for a transport van to the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island, deputies moved Dude to a patrol car parked in the shade, provided Dude with water and turned the air conditioner up all the way," Linhardt said.

Authorities said Dude fell asleep and awoke about 45 minutes later, during which time he was much more cooperative.

Dude is expected to appear before a judge Monday morning.

