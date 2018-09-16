Man accused of raping woman in Florida Keys

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. - A Stock Island man was arrested Saturday after deputies said he raped a woman in her own bed.

Oscar Danilo Acevedo, 49, faces a charge of sexual battery.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said Acevedo had been drinking and the victim awoke in her bed early Saturday to find Acevedo on top of her. The 32-year-old victim told deputies that Acevedo raped her despite her repeatedly telling him to stop.

Linhardt said the victim and Acevedo live in same apartment building. It was unclear whether they are neighbors or roommates.

The victim went to Lower Keys Medical Center for treatment.

Deputies later found Acevedo at the building and arrested him.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.