Man accused of threatening former roommate with gun

MARATHON, Fla. - A Marathon man was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of pointing a handgun at his former roommate and threatening to kill him.

Kenyatta Eugene Scott, 44, was arrested Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

According to Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, the victim told a deputy at the Marathon substation that Scott pointed the gun at his face and said he wanted to kill him because Scott was angry about getting kicked out of the victim’s home.

Sgt. Christian Kellenberger and deputies Ian Douthirt and William Daniels then went to the 200 block of 41st Street around 5 p.m. after receiving reports that Scott was in the street with a knife.

Linhardt said Scott was holding a radio antenna for a motor vehicle but was not in possession of a handgun when he was arrested.

According to Linhardt, Scott admitted to having the gun on him when he made the threats against his former roommate because he felt disrespected. He told authorities he threw the gun in the water, Linhardt said.

Linhardt said residents and witnesses also confirmed seeing Scott with a gun previously.

The Sheriff's Office Dive Team is being assisted by a U.S. Border Patrol K9 unit in the search for the gun.



