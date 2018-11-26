Man arrested after leaving girl alone in swimming pool at Keys hotel, deputies say

KEY WEST, Fla. - A Lighthouse Point man was arrested on Thanksgiving evening after guests told deputies he left a 5-year-old girl alone in the swimming pool at a Florida Keys hotel while he sat in a beach chair with his eyes closed, mumbling to himself.

William Ashing, 39, faces charges of child neglect, disorderly intoxication and marijuana possession.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said deputies were called to the Oceans Edge Key West Resort Hotel & Marina shortly before midnight regarding a guest who was mumbling to himself while a girl in his care was left unattended in the pool.

Deputies said the guest, later identified as Ashing, had bloodshot eyes. When deputies tried to get his attention, he started slapping his hands together and yelling, saying the staff and other guests didn't like his tattoos.

Linhardt said Ashing cursed at one of the deputies, stuck his middle finger at him and yelled profanities. Deputies said Ashing then walked to the elevator, dropped his shorts and flashed his buttocks at them.

Ashing was arrested. The child was placed in the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

