Man arrested after sledgehammer handle attack, deputies say

MARATHON, Fla. - A Marathon man was arrested Saturday, accused of attacking a another man with the handle of a sledgehammer, authorities said.

Ramon Cruz-Vazquez, 44, faces charges of aggravated battery causing injury.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said the victim confronted Vazquez around 7 p.m. inside the Trailerama mobile home park.

The victim was questioning Vazquez about know who had robbed him in an incident about two months ago when Vazquez became angry, Linhardt said. Vazquez punched the victim several times and then grabbed the sledgehammer handle and struck the victim on the head, Linhardt said.

The victim was taken to Fisherman's Hospital, but was airlifted to a hospital in Miami because of the extent of his injuries, Linhardt said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.