Man arrested in connection with armed robbery of Tavernier Dairy Queen

TAVERNIER, Fla. - One of two men who robbed a Dairy Queen in Tavernier last year has been arrested, Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

Raheim Whitney, 21, was arrested in Miami-Dade County and was transferred Monday to the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island.

He faces charges of robbery with a firearm, kidnapping and armed burglary.

According to Linhardt, four employees were working at the Dairy Queen at 92661 Overseas Highway Aug. 23 when two armed men entered the business about 10:30 p.m. and ordered the employees to lay on the floor.

Linhardt said one robber took an employee into the office where he removed cash from the safe.

Authorities said the robbers also took all of the employees' cellphones and fled the scene.

The robbers were dressed in black and had black shirts wrapped around their faces to hide their identities, Linhardt said.

Whitney is being held in lieu of a $270,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the second robber is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 305-853-3211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-346-8477.

