Man arrested in motorcycle pursuit on U.S. 1 in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - One of two motorcyclists who fled from Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies and other law enforcement officials early Monday was arrested, authorities said.

Daniel Alberto Berroa Baez, of Broward County, faces charges of reckless driving, fleeing and eluding authorities, driving a motorcycle without a motorcycle license endorsement and failure to register a motor vehicle.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in an email that the pursuit began about 2:40 a.m. on U.S. 1 after the Border Patrol aired a be-on-the-lookout for two motorcycles speeding near Mile Marker 66.

He said deputies tried to stop the motorcyclists in the southbound lanes near Duck Key, but they refused to stop.

Linhardt said deputies backed off for safety reasons, but the motorcycles were then clocked traveling 80 mph near Mile Marker 56.

He said another traffic stop was attempted and failed, and again deputies did not pursue the motorcyclists for safety reasons.

Linhardt said deputies then spotted the motorcycles, one of which had its lights off, in the southbound lanes at 111th Street.

Deputies tried once again to stop the motorcyclists, but were unsuccessful, Linhardt said.

Authorities said the motorcyclists continued south into the Lower Keys, before turning around between Mile Marker 30 and 20, where they began traveling northbound.

One of the motorcyclists, later identified as Daniel Alberto Berroa Baez, finally stopped in Islamorada and was taken into custody, Linhardt said.

The other motorcyclist continued north into Florida City. Law enforcement officials in Miami-Dade County were notified of the fleeing suspect, but it's unclear if he has been found.

