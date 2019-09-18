Man caught on camera stealing bird from Pet Supermarket in Key West

KEY WEST, Fla. - Police are trying to identify a man who was caught on surveillance video stealing a bird from a Key West pet store.

The theft occurred Sept. 5 at the Pet Supermarket on Roosevelt Boulevard.

Key West police released the surveillance video Wednesday. It shows a man taking the sun parakeet, also known as a sun conure, from a cage. He is seen scooping up the bird and holding the parakeet close to his chest as he walks out of the camera's view.

Police said he arrived in a white car.

Anyone who recognizes the avian thief is asked to call police at 305-809-1000 or Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys at 866-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.