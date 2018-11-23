Man faces charges in connection to body fisherman found in Florida Keys

Steven Matthew Wolf was arrested in the murder of an unidentified woman in Monroe County.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - After a fisherman found a woman's body north of the Vaca Cut Bridge on Wednesday, detectives arrested a man her murder. He remained in jail on Friday in Key West.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies identified him as Steven M. Wolf. The 58-year-old construction worker was being held without bond on second-degree murder and felony evidence destroying.

Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement shared on Facebook that there is no pending threat to the public.

The murder of the woman, between the ages of 50 and 60 years old, remains under investigation. Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call the Florida Keys Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477.

