Man fatally shoots wife who was suffering from incurable medical condition, deputies say

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. - A man fatally shot his wife overnight after she had been battling an incurable medical condition, authorities said.

Detectives said the husband called a friend Wednesday night and said that he had just shot his wife at her request inside their trailer on Avenue D in Big Pine Key.

The friend contacted the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and said the man also told him that he intended to turn the gun on himself.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in an email that the couple were found dead inside their home by deputies shortly after 12 a.m. Thursday.

According to detectives, the couple had also been dealing with the stress of Hurricane Irma.

Linhardt said a gun was found next to the husband's body. Detectives believe both died of gunshot wounds consistent with a murder-suicide.

The couple's names have not been released as authorities work to notify relatives.

