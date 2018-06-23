Man found with nearly 1 ounce of meth in Florida Keys, deputies say

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. - A Big Coppitt Key man was arrested early Saturday after deputies found nearly an ounce of meth inside his car, authorities said.

Leander Rahming, 27, faces charges of drug trafficking and possession.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said Rahming was pulled by a deputy after Rahming failed to stop at a stop sign around 12:30 a.m.along Fifth Street on Stock Island. Because of his previous experience with Rahming, the deputy called for a drug-sniffing dog. The dog alerted the deputies to drugs inside Rahming's car, Linhardt said.

Deputies found 26.8 grams of methamphetamine inside the center console, Linhardt said. Deputies also found a digital scale with drug residue and a small amount of marijuana, Linhardt said.

