Man sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for breaking into Key West home after Hurricane Irma

KEY WEST, Fla. - A man was sentenced to three and a half years in state prison for burglarizing a home in Key West during the governor-declared State of Emergency for Hurricane Irma, Monroe County State Attorney Dennis W. Ward announced Thursday in a news release.

According to the news release, Maurice Matticx, 41, confessed to breaking into the home Sept. 14, just four days after the storm hit.

Matticx stole more than $300 in cash, an iPhone, a watch and a shirt.

Police said someone who lived at the home caught Matticx in the act and notified authorities.

Irma struck the Florida Keys Sept. 10, 2017, as a Category 4 hurricane.

Scott declared a State of Emergency on Sept. 4, 2017, and the order was still in effect at the time Matticx burglarized the Key West home.

Prosecutor Patrick Flanigan said Matticx's actions "were facilitated by the conditions arising from the emergency," contrary to state law.

Matticx was convicted of felony charges of burglary and grand theft.

Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Mark Jones ordered Matticx to serve 36 months of probation following his release from prison.

