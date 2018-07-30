Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for beating 5-pound poodle

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - Teresa Alo was used to greeting her two dogs every time she walked into her Big Pine Key apartment. But when she got home from work in April, only her dog Capuccino was at the door.

She found her injured 5-pound poodle Ameretta in the hallway. She decided to rush her to the Marathon Veterinary Hospital where Aundria del Pino, a veterinarian, said Ameretta's injuries were consistent with kicking and punching.

Alo told deputies she had left her two miniature poodles with her boyfriend Armando Corzo, who has a long criminal history that includes convictions for resisting arrest with violence. When Alo confronted him, she told deputies he said, "F [expletive] these dogs."

Deputies arrested Corzo April 26, a day after the attack. Prosecutors charged him with felony aggravated animal abuse and he was convicted June 22. Monroe County Circuit Judge Mark Jones sentenced him on Monday to three years in prison.

Alo told Jones during the sentencing hearing that Ameretta had recovered from the injuries, but she had "lost her spark" and is now afraid of people.

Jones said the crime was heinous and cruel and also sentenced Corzo to two years of probation, 100 hours of community service, and ordered him to pay restitution for the veterinary bills. Corzo must also undergo a psychological evaluation and complete an anger-management course.

