Man sentenced to 30 years for raping woman on boat in Key West

KEY WEST, Fla. - A Key West man was sentenced last week to 30 years in prison for raping a woman on his boat and for possession of child pornography, the State Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Jeffrey Sundwall, 47, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of sexual battery, rather than the original charge of sexual assault with violence, and to 20 counts of possessing child porn.

Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Mark Jones sentenced him July 26 to 15 years for the sexual battery charge and 15 years for the child porn charges.

Prosecutors said Sundwall also pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence.

He was sentenced to five years on each of those counts to run concurrently with the 30-year sentence.

Sundwall was charged with the sexual assault on March 8, 2017, two days after the 27-year-old victim reported the rape to authorities.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies said Sundwall had invited the victim onto his boat, a 34-foot cabin trawler named Today, which is anchored in Key West Harbor near Christmas Tree Island.

While the victim was on the boat, Sundwall came up behind her and put a "sexual restraint collar" around her neck and choked her with it until she was unconscious, deputies said.

When the victim came to, she told deputies Sundwall was raping her and had placed a gag in her mouth so she couldn't scream.

The victim was held for hours, deputies said, and was tortured during that time. She begged for her life at one point, and was told if she struggled, she'd die.

Sundwall, who operates a water taxi service, picked up a man later for a ride while the victim was still on the boat, deputies said.

Authorities said the victim told the man she'd been raped and asked to use his phone to call for help.

When Key West police arrived, Sundwall was in possession of crack cocaine and arrested on a charge of possession of an illegal drug, authorities said.

The Sheriff's Office then took over the investigation, as it fell under its jurisdiction.

