Man steals nearly $1,000 in alcohol from Key Largo Publix, deputies say

KEY LARGO, Fla. - A man was captured on surveillance video stealing nearly $1,000 in alcohol from a Publix in Key Largo, authorities announced Wednesday.

The theft was reported Aug. 23 at the Publix at 101437 Overseas Highway.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies said the thief, who was wearing sunglasses inside the grocery store, stole $968 worth of alcohol.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call Detective Ben Elmore at 305-853-7480. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

