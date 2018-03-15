Marathon commercial fishing captain arrested during drug raid

MARATHON, Fla. - A commercial fishing captain in Marathon was arrested Wednesday during a drug raid, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

Linhardt said the raid was conducted by the Sheriff's Office as well as state and federal law enforcement partners, including members of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Border Patrol and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Linhardt said the raid was conducted at a home at 1201 Spoonbill Drive, where authorities found Jose David Hernandez, 48.

Authorities said they found nine bags of cocaine and several items of drug paraphernalia. The cocaine was individually packaged for sale and distribution, authorities said.

Linhardt said the paraphernalia included plastic bags that tested positive for cocaine residue and a digital scale, among other items.

He said a total of 11.9 grams of cocaine was seized.

Hernandez was arrested on charges of cocaine possession with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.